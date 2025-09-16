Ed Sheeran reveals posthumous album plan with wife Cherry

Ed Sheeran opens up about his posthumous album plans

Ed Sheeran revealed that his album ‘Eject’ won’t drop until after his death!

During a recent chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Azizam singer spilled his plans to release a posthumous album titled Eject and how his wife Cherry will facilitate the whole process.

"It's actually in my will, and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it," he shared

"My will of wishes is to make a record out of all the songs from the age of 18, so when I pass away, choose the 10 best," Sheeran revealed.

Explaining the reason why he is planning well before his death he noted,"You know how posthumous albums come out, but they're sort of unplanned."

"And I don't want to go and someone just to jumble up stuff and put it out. I want it to be planned," he added.

Further noting about his plans and pointing out on the other late artist's posthumous album, he shared, "And it's like imagine if Paul McCartney dies and there's early 16-year-old Beatles recordings and then right up to it, the 10 best of his entire career."

"Lots of people won't like that of me, but there'll be lots of my fans that would find that super interesting," the Shivers singer added.