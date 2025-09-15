Lady Gaga's handwritten letter to David Bowie unveiled at New London exhibition

Lady Gaga’s handwritten letter to David Bowie unveiled at London exhibition

A handwritten letter from Lady Gaga to David Bowie has been revealed as part of the newly opened David Bowie Centre at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

The note, penned on “Haus of Gaga” stationery, was shared online by a fan account after the exhibition’s debut on Saturday, September 13.

In it, Gaga described Bowie as a profound influence on her career.

“Dear David Bowie, It was truly an honor to receive an advanced copy of your album. I cried, in fact, listening to each song. How does he know I exist?” she wrote.

The letter, dated around the time Gaga was finishing her 2013 album ARTPOP, continued, “I feel as though my entire career has been an artistic plea for you to notice me. I would be grateful and honored to meet you. Love + Art, GAGA.”

Gaga has long credited Bowie as one of her greatest inspirations. Weeks after his death in January 2016, she honored him at the Grammy Awards with a medley of his biggest hits, performing alongside Nile Rodgers.

In past interviews, Gaga explained how Bowie’s artistry shaped her own, calling him a “true, true artist” whose theatrical approach to music “healed souls.”

The David Bowie Centre houses an archive of more than 90,000 items, with around 200 currently on display, including costumes, handwritten lyrics, and personal correspondence.