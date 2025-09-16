 
Shailene Woodley, Lucas Bravo's romance ends abruptly

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo started dating in March

Web Desk
September 16, 2025

Shailene Woodley, Lucas Bravo's shocking breakup surprises fans

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have reportedly broken up.

The duo, who just made their relationship Instagram official, ended their relationship, as reported by People Magazine.

An insider confirmed the news to the outlet, just days after describing Bravo as "a breath of fresh air" for Woodley.

Woodley and the Emily in Paris star first sparked dating rumours in March when they were spotted together in Paris. Later, Bravo confirmed their romance by sharing photos from their trip to Slab City, California.

On the other hand, the Killer Heat actress also shared a snap of Bravo at Disneyland on Star Wars Day.

However, in a sudden shift, all of their couple posts have now been deleted from Instagram.

Previously, the sources also revealed that Shailene Woodley's pals loved Lucas Bravo and felt that the actress was "happy, light and having fun again."

They also added that their bond is completely opposite from Woodley’s ex-fiancée, the NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

