Kate Hudson channels her most iconic movie look at Emmy party

Kate Hudson recreates iconic 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' look

Kate Hudson takes fans back to 2003 with her latest look!

On the red carpet at Warner Bros. Television Group's 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Celebration, the actress channeled her most iconic movie look.

Kate Hudson brings back the iconic dress after 20 years

Hudson stunned everyone as she donned a butter yellow gown that reminded fans of her unforgettable role as Andie Anderson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

For her look on September 13, 2025, Hudson opted for a dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, ribbed bustier cups, and a fitted bodice that flared at the knees, creating a nearly identical silhouette to the iconic gown she wore in the rom-com opposite Matthew McConaughey.

Moreover, the Almost Famous star paired the look with a boxy gold clutch, pointed gray heels, and soft glam.

In the movie, Hudson's outfit was designed by costume designer Karen Patch for the 2003 film.

Previously, she told Elle in an interview that "I have no idea where that dress is." However, in 2022, Kate Hudson said that she "loves" seeing fans recreate it.

It is worth mentioning that the actress' How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days outfit has been recreated by stars like Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Megan Moroney.