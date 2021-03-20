Coke Studio’s producer Rohail Hyatt steps down after six seasons

The producer responsible for curating six seasons of Coke Studio has officially announced his first ever break.

He announced the news on his personal Twitter account underneath a fan question that read, “@rohailhyatt Good and pleasure to see you active and much interactive on SM. Hope this doesn't foreshadows that CS is not planned for this year.”

To this Hyatt swiftly replied by saying, “I'm sure CS is being planned but not by me.. SM is a great place to figure out if one is neutral or biased in any way. I'm using it as a tool to measure my own imbalances. Seems to be working well for me.”

