Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was spotted biking around Tinseltown on Thursday after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie accused him of domestic violence.

The Fight Club actor, 57, was photographed riding his bike in Los Angeles’s Eagle Rock neighbourhood while shooting for a commercial.

The actor is known for his love for motorcycles that was sparked courtesy of the paparazzi that tailed him throughout his career.

According to Page Six, Pitt was impressed with how easy it was to dash away on a motorcycle.

This comes only days after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and son Maddox testified against him in court, alleging him of domestic abuse.