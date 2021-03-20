Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose

Grammy award winning singer Demi Lovato recently sat down for an interview and detailed her desire to feel more “in control” of her life and the role “essentially dying” played in her life.

She began by telling CBS Sunday Morning, "The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes and … like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here. I didn't control any of my life at that period of time. I also needed to grow up and take control.”

"And that's something I haven't done until the past two years of my life, which is I'm now in control of my finances. I'm now in control of … the food that I eat, how often I work out.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year
Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez
Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Meghan Markle's hidden agenda behind bombshell interview exposed by TV expert

Meghan Markle's hidden agenda behind bombshell interview exposed by TV expert

Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book
Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims

Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims
Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Prince Harry enjoys bike ride around Montecito after explosive Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry enjoys bike ride around Montecito after explosive Oprah tell-all

Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama

Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama
Zayn Malik thinks 1D bandmate Niall Horan is a better musician than him

Zayn Malik thinks 1D bandmate Niall Horan is a better musician than him
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s courtroom showdown could ‘traumatise’ their kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s courtroom showdown could ‘traumatise’ their kids
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Latest

view all