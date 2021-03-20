Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose

Grammy award winning singer Demi Lovato recently sat down for an interview and detailed her desire to feel more “in control” of her life and the role “essentially dying” played in her life.

She began by telling CBS Sunday Morning, "The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes and … like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here. I didn't control any of my life at that period of time. I also needed to grow up and take control.”

"And that's something I haven't done until the past two years of my life, which is I'm now in control of my finances. I'm now in control of … the food that I eat, how often I work out.”

