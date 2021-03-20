Pakistani cricketers make spiritual pit stop at Lahore mosque ahead of South Africa tour

Sports journalist Saj Sadiq shared the picture of four youngsters from the Pakistani cricket team at a local mosque in Lahore. Photo: Twitter/Saj_PakPassion

The Pakistan cricket team seems keen on replenishing its faith ahead of the upcoming tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, with some of the most prominent faces from the national side recently spotted at a local mosque in Lahore.

Youngsters Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan feature in a picture shared on Twitter by prominent sports journalist Saj Sadiq, who has claimed that the four were recently at a Lahore mosque.

"Some of the players stayed at the mosque for a day, others for 2 days," Sadiq said in the caption with the photo.



Pakistan will play a limited over series, which includes ODIs and T20s, against South Africa in their home conditions from April 2 till April 16.



"In addition to three ODIs, which will count towards automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will also play four T20Is," the PCB had announced in February.



As per the PCB schedule, the team will depart for Johannesburg on March 26.

Pakistan will then take a two Tests and three T20I tour to Zimbabwe, which will start from April 17.

