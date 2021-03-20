Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year

Can't connect right now! retry
British Queen Elizabeth’s London residence Buckingham Palace garden has seen much change over the course of a year and despite its urban location it is home to remarkable array of flora and fauna.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram handle shared a couple of adorable images of the Buckingham Palace Garden to welcome spring season officially.

The snaps were shared with caption “Sunrise over the lake in the Buckingham Palace Garden.”

“Today marks the first official day of spring, as we all look towards brighter days ahead.”

The captioned further reads: “The garden at The Queen’s London residence sees much change over the course of a year. Despite its urban location, the garden is home to a remarkable array of flora and fauna.”

In the first picture a tazetta daffodil boasts eleven flowers on a single stem.

While the second photo shows pheasant’s eye daffodils stand tall in the garden’s meadows.

The caption also disclosed that these images will feature in ‘Buckingham Palace: A Royal Garden’, due to be published in April.

