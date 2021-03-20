BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success

Global icons BTS have laid claim to yet another Guinness world record title and their Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards success is the reason why.

The titled was awarded after the boys managed to secure a total of five trophies for their music over the years and have been dubbed, the “most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group” in Nickelodeon’s 34-year history.

Their 16 Guinness titles include one for the most viewed music video in under 24 hours, the most simultaneous viewers, best-selling albums and even most viewers for a live stream concert.

To date their wings include, Favorite Global Music Star (2018), Favorite Music Group (2020), Favorite Music Group, Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Song (2021).

