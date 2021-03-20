Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success

Global icons BTS have laid claim to yet another Guinness world record title and their Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards success is the reason why.

The titled was awarded after the boys managed to secure a total of five trophies for their music over the years and have been dubbed, the “most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group” in Nickelodeon’s 34-year history.

Their 16 Guinness titles include one for the most viewed music video in under 24 hours, the most simultaneous viewers, best-selling albums and even most viewers for a live stream concert.

To date their wings include, Favorite Global Music Star (2018), Favorite Music Group (2020), Favorite Music Group, Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Song (2021).

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat
Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video

Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video
BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite

BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite
Justin Bieber unveils music video for ‘Peaches’ single

Justin Bieber unveils music video for ‘Peaches’ single
Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Lizzo opts for ‘dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon series tour

Lizzo opts for ‘dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon series tour
Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year
Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report

Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report
Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez
Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose

Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose

Latest

view all