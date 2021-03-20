Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Amid reports that Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite at the death anniversary of their late mother, a British journalist has said that the Duke of Sussex is likely to skip his long-awaited trip.

According to Express UK,  ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship said the chances of Harry still making the trip over to the UK this summer was "no more than 50 percent". 

He cited the "clearly tense" current relationship between Harry and Prince William as the reason behind the move.

Chris Ship's remarks came days after Prince spoke to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

According to Harry's friend Gayle King, the talks between the two brothers were “not productive”.

Harry and Meghan’s interview plunged the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the death of William and Harry’s mother Princess Diana in 1997.

More From Entertainment:

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat
Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video

Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video
BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite

BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite
BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success

BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success
Justin Bieber unveils music video for ‘Peaches’ single

Justin Bieber unveils music video for ‘Peaches’ single
Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Lizzo opts for ‘dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon series tour

Lizzo opts for ‘dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon series tour
Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year
Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report

Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report
Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez
Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose

Demi Lovato touches on ‘essentially dying to wake up’ after overdose

Latest

view all