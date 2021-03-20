Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Amid reports that Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite at the death anniversary of their late mother, a British journalist has said that the Duke of Sussex is likely to skip his long-awaited trip.

According to Express UK, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship said the chances of Harry still making the trip over to the UK this summer was "no more than 50 percent".

He cited the "clearly tense" current relationship between Harry and Prince William as the reason behind the move.



Chris Ship's remarks came days after Prince spoke to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

According to Harry's friend Gayle King, the talks between the two brothers were “not productive”.

Harry and Meghan’s interview plunged the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the death of William and Harry’s mother Princess Diana in 1997.

