Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William is missing Prince Harry after his anger died down

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on the best of terms after the former quit the royal family with wife Meghan Markle and also made startling claims against the Firm in a recent interview.

That being said, reports are now suggesting that the Duke of Cambridge is feeling the absence of his younger brother.

Speaking to UK’s Sunday Times, an aide said: “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother.”

“They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it for ever,” said the anonymous aide.

Separately, a friend of William told the outlet that after the Duke of Sussex’s exit, the second in line to the throne “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him — his future looks different because of his brother’s choices, it’s not easy.”

“It’s still raw,” chimed in another friend, adding: “He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.” 

More From Entertainment:

‘I belong here!’ Sandra Oh speaks out as hate crimes surge against Asian Americans

‘I belong here!’ Sandra Oh speaks out as hate crimes surge against Asian Americans
Scott Disick dishes details about his split with Sofia Richie to Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick dishes details about his split with Sofia Richie to Kourtney Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson gets makeup: Watch

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson gets makeup: Watch
Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez's most-watched movie on Netflix

Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez's most-watched movie on Netflix
Eminem has a strange habit

Eminem has a strange habit
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy dinner in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy dinner in Malibu
Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain

Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain
La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April

La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April
Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat
Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video

Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video

Latest

view all