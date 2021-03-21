Prince William is missing Prince Harry after his anger died down

Prince Harry and Prince William have not been on the best of terms after the former quit the royal family with wife Meghan Markle and also made startling claims against the Firm in a recent interview.

That being said, reports are now suggesting that the Duke of Cambridge is feeling the absence of his younger brother.

Speaking to UK’s Sunday Times, an aide said: “Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother.”

“They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He’ll miss it for ever,” said the anonymous aide.

Separately, a friend of William told the outlet that after the Duke of Sussex’s exit, the second in line to the throne “definitely feels the pressure now it’s all on him — his future looks different because of his brother’s choices, it’s not easy.”

“It’s still raw,” chimed in another friend, adding: “He’s very upset by what’s happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.”