pakistan
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Islamabad's Shah Faisal Mosque reopened for congregational prayers

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

  • Islamabad's Shah Faisal Mosque has been reopened for the public to perform congregational prayers.
  • The assistant commissioner of Islamabad visited the mosque yesterday.
  • He reviewed the situation, warning that if the safety measures are seen violated, the mosque will be closed again.

ISLAMABAD: The Shah Faisal Mosque was reopened for public to perform congregational prayers, after it was earlier closed by the federal capital authorities over coronavirus violations, Jang reported on Sunday.

The assistant commissioner of Islamabad had visited the mosque yesterday to review the situation. He had warned that mosque would be closed again if coronavirus SOPs were not observed.

Read more: Pakistan will not undergo 'complete lockdown', confirms NCOC chief Asad Umar

As of March 21, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 626,802.

Throughout the country, 41,960 tests were conducted on March 20, while 44 people succumbed to the disease during the past 24 hours.

About 581,852 people have recovered from the infection in the country so far.

