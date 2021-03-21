Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 21 2021
Prince George may have resentment for Archie in his heart growing up

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie and Prince William and Kate Middleton's firstborn George may not grow up with the smoothest of relationships with each other.

Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, may grow up with an unbearable amount of pressure on his shoulders, according to anti-monarchist group Republic’s CEO, Graham Smith.

The expert said that seeing his cousin across the pond live his life completely free of shackles of the royal family may sow the seed of resentment in his heart for him.

"I don't know if Prince George is going to want to be King or sit on the throne. He is going to grow up seeing his cousins having a good time in California and probably wonder why he cannot have a bit of that,” he said.

"Rather than being expected to sit in churches on a Sunday morning and go into the army and so on. The whole rigmarole around the heir to the throne and the expectations put on them is nonsense and unfair,” said Smith. 

