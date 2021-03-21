Can't connect right now! retry
'Time to stop giving sacrifices, hold govt accountable,' Maryam says at Lahore convention

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday declared that it is "now time to stop giving sacrifices and to hold the government accountable".

During a youth convention in Lahore, she also said that anyone who "speaks against Nawaz Sharif will be silenced", without revealing who the remarks were pointed at.

Maryam, during her long address, questioned at length under what basis former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was removed from the seat of power and who has put the National Accountability Bureau to the task to "assess political statements".

"[Nawaz Sharif] was removed in 2017 on false allegations," she claimed.

"Even today, when they wish to strike against Nawaz Sharif, they have to arrest his brother and summon his daughter before NAB in a political case," Maryam said.

The PML-N vice president said that "when the government tired of all other allegations" NAB has accused her of "speaking against institutions".

"I want to ask and so do the youth. Who has contracted NAB to assess political statements?" she asked.

NAB has summoned Maryam Nawaz on March 26 to respond in a case pertaining to acquisition of land in Raiwind as well as the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement's long march was interestingly scheduled that same day — it has since been postponed — and Maryam also referred to this. "The have summoned me the very day the long march was (previously) scheduled."

She said that if NAB had a "shred of evidence (against her)" they would have flashed a paper confidently before people and not shamefully declared in court that they want her bail cancelled "because she is speaking out".

"She is not speaking out against institutions. You are only sore because she is exposing you," Maryam said to the anti-corruption watchdog.

The PML-N vice president said that NAB is also "sore that their master Imran Khan is being exposed in front of everyone for robbing the people of wheat, sugar, gas, electricity and their votes".

Maryam said that they are out to "remove her from the equation" — amid Nawaz Sharif living abroad — with the aim that "maybe the anti-government movement will be weakened this way".

She said NAB is mistaken if it believes it will scare her. "I lived in a death cell by myself," she said.

To chants of "Maryam, Maryam" that followed, she said that the day she was released, a jail official told her: "Madam I am telling you this today, the patience with which you served your sentence in a death cell, I have never before witnessed in my 28 years of service any man having done the same."

"I am not like Imran Khan with an armed police guard standing outside for a getaway by climbing over the wall," she said.

Maryam went on to say that if the "fake government" had any "real sway" then despite having "forcibly obtained" election results in their favour, "fake" Imran Khan's state would not have been what it is today.

The PML-N vice president said that Nawaz Sharif, when he was premier, "refused to resign" after which he was removed with the Panama Papers case "on a small iqama technicality".

More to follow.

