Monday Mar 22 2021
Demi Lovato opens up about coming face to face with death

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato is opening up about how she came face to face with death after her overdose and how she recovered. 

In her recent appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the Skyscraper hit maker said she came close to death after she took heroin.

Detailing that horrific night when she faced the near-fatal overdose, Lovato told Tracy Smith: “The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes. Like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn’t be here. And I’m grateful that I’m sitting here today.”

Referencing her 2016 interview with CBS, the singer went on to say: "I was probably 24 when we did the interview.”

“So, we're doing this interview, I'm in recovery from a bunch of things, and I have been sober for however many years, but I'm still miserable. And then, of course, no matter how you're feeling in that moment, you're wanting to say, like, 'Yes. I'm good,' because I'm in front of a camera, I'm doing an interview,” she said.

"It's like I, for the first time in my life, had to essentially die to wake up,” she added.

“I feel good. I feel more joy in my life than I’ve ever felt because [I’m not] quieting or diminishing any part of myself.,” she added. 

