Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William not 'feeling trapped' by the royal family, miffed at Harry's shocking claims

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

A royal source close to both the Princes said William found Harry's remark 'way off the mark'. Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi  

Prince William denied feeling trapped in the royal family, as revealed by a source, and is quite distraught by what Prince Harry said during his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

In a new report from The Sunday Times, a royal source close to both the Princes said William found Harry's remark 'way off the mark.' 

"He has a path set for him and he's completely accepting of his role. He is very much his grandmother's grandson in that respect of duty and service," the source told the outlet.  

A source close to William added that the Duke of Cambridge was "reeling" after the interview first aired. "His head is all over the place on it."

While talking to Winfrey, Harry said he has a lot of compassion for William but that he and him are on 'different paths.'

"I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together," Harry revealed. "But we are on different paths."

The Sunday Times source shared how William felt about Harry's tell-all.  "Once he got over the anger of how things happened, he was left with the absence of his brother. They shared everything about their lives, an office, a foundation, meetings together most days and there was a lot of fun along the way. He'll miss it for ever."

