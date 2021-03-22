Can't connect right now! retry
Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute

'We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today,' Chester Bennington's widow wrote 

Linkin Park's late front man Chester Bennington would have been 45 today. As the world remembered the deceased singer on his birthday, his widow written an emotional note for him. 

Turning to her Instagram, Talinda Bennington shared a touching tribute for her late husband on his 45th birth anniversary.

"Happy Birthday. You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again! This life without you never gets easier or less painful,” she wrote along with a video of the late singer dancing with their son Tyler who is now 15.

“We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today....Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever,” she added.

Bennington took his own life in July 2017 after a long battle with depression and mental illness. He committed suicide on the birthday of his close friend Chris Cornell who had also taken his own life two months prior to Chester’s death. 

