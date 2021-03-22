Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
Prince Charles and Prince William's bond gets strong after Harry's bombshell claims

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Prince Charles and Prince William have grown closer together, courtesy of Prince Harry's recent claims made against his family.

A royal source revealed that the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have drawn closer amidst Prince Harry’s feud with his father and brother.

The insider told The Sunday Times, that after Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah in the explosive interview, William and Charles are closer.

“Part of William’s evolution is that as he has become closer to his father, he sees their similarities,” they said.

“At William’s wedding there was a gag in one of the speeches that he was more like his father than he’d ever admit, which made a lot of us laugh. As their respective destinies get closer, it weighs more heavily on them and strengthens the bond. The rift with Harry has also brought them closer,” the insider further said.

Another royal courtier said that Queen Elizabeth II too has become closer with William since Harry and Meghan walked out.

“That has changed the way the Queen sees him and values his input,” the courtier said.  

