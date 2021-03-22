Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth barred from removing Prince Harry from line of succession

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Queen Elizabeth unable to remove from Prince Harry from the line of succession despite his exit. Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi 

Queen Elizabeth does not have the power or the authority to remove Prince Harry from the line of succession, even if she wants to. 

According to Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic (an anti-monarchy campaign), "It is not up to the Royal Family what the line of succession is, it is not their decision to make.

"It is Parliament's decision to make, the only person that can remove Harry from the line of succession apart from Parliament is Harry himself.

"Which again just highlights the stupidity of our monarchy. The royals have absolutely no power on that matter," he said.

"I think the public and Parliament would not tolerate a move to find someone further down the line if something caused others to be removed from the line whether that is death or abdication. They may perhaps tolerate William but that is about as far as they would go.

"I would think if it starts going further down the line people are going to be saying we need to have a discussion about this because we did not expect it and did not want it so maybe we should start choosing who our head of state is going to be," Smith concluded.



More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner blasted for donating only $5000 for makeup artist's $100k surgery

Kylie Jenner blasted for donating only $5000 for makeup artist's $100k surgery
Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Princess Eugenie's royal move dampened by Harry and Meghan's debacle again

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Kate Middleton gearing up to clutch the ‘Princess of Wales’ title

Kate Middleton gearing up to clutch the ‘Princess of Wales’ title
Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute

Chester Bennington’s widow is remembering Linkin Park singer in an emotional tribute
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'to spend more time together' in Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'to spend more time together' in Dominican Republic

Kanye West still hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t go through with divorce

Kanye West still hoping Kim Kardashian doesn’t go through with divorce
Queen Elizabeth 'closer' to disgraced Prince Andrew, is frustrated by Charles: source

Queen Elizabeth 'closer' to disgraced Prince Andrew, is frustrated by Charles: source

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in style

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in style
Johnny Depp's home raided by police

Johnny Depp's home raided by police
Kendall Jenner amazes teenagers with her fashion sense

Kendall Jenner amazes teenagers with her fashion sense
Prince William not 'feeling trapped' by the royal family, miffed at Harry's shocking claims

Prince William not 'feeling trapped' by the royal family, miffed at Harry's shocking claims

Latest

view all