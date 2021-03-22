Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Singer Britney Spears is set on sharing her conservatorship story but is not wanting to do a tell-all interview.

According to a source close to Us Weekly, the Toxic hitmaker is not looking to do an explosive interview like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did with Oprah Winfrey.

However, the source clarified that an interview is not one of the singer's greatest priorities right now.

"The report about Britney considering a tell-all is greatly exaggerated and essentially giving false hope to the fans who tweeted calls for it after the Harry and Meghan interview," the source said.

"Britney would like to tell her story and has always wanted to write a memoir, but the conservatorship makes that difficult and it’s not something on her immediate radar, anyway.”

Britney's father Jamie Spears was first appointed by a court to be co-conservator of Britney's estate in 2008, following a series of personal issues for the singer that played out publicly.

During a hearing on the matter last year in November, the judge ruled to keep Spears as conservator and appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator of Britney's $60 million estate.

The singer is looking to make some much-needed changes in her life that require her to take more control of her life—which has been completely taken away from her.

