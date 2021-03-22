Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince George envious of cousin Archie because of doomed royal fate

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Prince George is going to grow up seeing his cousins having a good time in California 

Prince George is jealous of cousin Archie Harrison because of the unfair royal responsibilities he would have to perform after he grows up as second in line to the throne after Prince Charles' accension to the throne. 

According to Graham Smith, CEO of Republic (an anti-monarchist group) George will harbour resentment towards his own cousin. 

"I don't know if Prince George is going to want to be King or sit on the throne. He is going to grow up seeing his cousins having a good time in California and probably wonder why he cannot have a bit of that.

"Rather than being expected to sit in churches on a Sunday morning and go into the army and so on.

"The whole rigmarole around the heir to the throne and the expectations put on them is nonsense and unfair," Smith added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William warned reconciliation with Prince Harry 'ain’t going to happen'

Prince William warned reconciliation with Prince Harry 'ain’t going to happen'
Kim Kardashian hilariously recalls being confused for Kendall Jenner's mom

Kim Kardashian hilariously recalls being confused for Kendall Jenner's mom

Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’

Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’
Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles

Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles
Demi Lovato touches on her 2018 Grammys comeback after overdose

Demi Lovato touches on her 2018 Grammys comeback after overdose
Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein to keep Gwyneth Paltrow safe

Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein to keep Gwyneth Paltrow safe
Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard in leaked text exchange

Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard in leaked text exchange
Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding

Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding
Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

Nick Jonas recalls ‘awkward’ first meeting with Priyanka Chopra’s mum

Nick Jonas recalls ‘awkward’ first meeting with Priyanka Chopra’s mum
Queen Elizabeth barred from removing Prince Harry from line of succession

Queen Elizabeth barred from removing Prince Harry from line of succession

Latest

view all