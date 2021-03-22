Prince George envious of cousin Archie because of doomed royal fate

Prince George is going to grow up seeing his cousins having a good time in California

Prince George is jealous of cousin Archie Harrison because of the unfair royal responsibilities he would have to perform after he grows up as second in line to the throne after Prince Charles' accension to the throne.



According to Graham Smith, CEO of Republic (an anti-monarchist group) George will harbour resentment towards his own cousin.

"I don't know if Prince George is going to want to be King or sit on the throne. He is going to grow up seeing his cousins having a good time in California and probably wonder why he cannot have a bit of that.

"Rather than being expected to sit in churches on a Sunday morning and go into the army and so on.

"The whole rigmarole around the heir to the throne and the expectations put on them is nonsense and unfair," Smith added.