Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William warned reconciliation with Prince Harry 'ain’t going to happen'

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Prince William has been warned by a royal author that any attempt to reconcile with his brother Prince Harry will prove to be fruitless.

Petronella Wyatt wrote in a column for The Sun urging the Duke of Cambridge to stop "reaching out" to the Duke of Sussex.

She claimed that Harry and Meghan Markle failed to uphold their duties as part of being a royal and as family.

Following the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, William was left "shocked and hurt" over his younger brother’s allegations against the royal family.

"Along with his anger at Harry’s betrayal, what irks William is his brother’s claim, aired on the Oprah moanfest, that he is 'trapped' in the Royal Family — a field hand and bond servant to 'duty'," she wrote. 

"It pains me to say it, William, but I could have told you so. Not until the parched California hills freeze over will there be a reconciliation between you and the Prince of Sighs and Mother Teresa of Montecito."

"As Prince William must realise, painful though it is to this increasingly impressive young man, a reconciliation just ain’t going to happen."

More From Entertainment:

Vin Diesel's son to make big screen debut on Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel's son to make big screen debut on Fast & Furious 9
Kim Kardashian hilariously recalls being confused for Kendall Jenner's mom

Kim Kardashian hilariously recalls being confused for Kendall Jenner's mom

Prince George envious of cousin Archie because of doomed royal fate

Prince George envious of cousin Archie because of doomed royal fate

BTS ARMYs show off hilarious fails in ‘#ArmyConfessionTime’

BTS ARMYs show off hilarious fails in ‘#ArmyConfessionTime’
Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’

Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’
Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles

Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles
Demi Lovato touches on her 2018 Grammys comeback after overdose

Demi Lovato touches on her 2018 Grammys comeback after overdose
Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein to keep Gwyneth Paltrow safe

Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein to keep Gwyneth Paltrow safe
Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard in leaked text exchange

Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard in leaked text exchange
Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding

Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding
Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

Latest

view all