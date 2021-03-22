Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
Queen Elizabeth turns towards ‘diversity czar’ after Meghan Markle backlash

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly looking towards hiring a diversity czar for help within the firm

The news was revealed in a report by a source close to the Mail on Sunday and it reads, “This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Households.”

“We have the policies, procedures and programs in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done. We can always improve.

“We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been under way for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.”

