entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
I have tried not to like him: Steve Harvey about stepdaughter’s man Michael B. Jordan

Monday Mar 22, 2021

American television presenter Steve Harvey is nothing but praises of his stepdaughter Lori Harvey’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve gave his fatherly opinion and said that despite wanting to find something he could dislike about the Black Panther, the 34-year-old star was just too nice for him.

"So your youngest daughter is dating Michael B. Jordan," said the host. 

"I actually knew that was happening a while ago because Michael B. Jordan texted me and asked Portia [de Rossi] and I to help him surprise her for her birthday to get horses for them to go riding. I thought, 'Isn't he just the greatest?' "

"You know what. I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go — 'cause I done got rid of all of 'em. All of 'em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to," he said. 

"But this guy, is such a good guy, man. He is one of the nicest guys. I've met his father. I've sat up with him, we've talked for hours. I just can't find nothing wrong with him!"

