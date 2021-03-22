Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

The Crown: Golden Globes dress of Princess Diana actress due to be raffled

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

British actress Emma Corrin has announced to raffle her Golden Globes dress for UK's 'The Survivors Trust, an Umbrella Organisation for Specialist Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Services.

The announcement was made by "The Crown" actress on Instagram and later in an interview.

The trust also announced her decision to offer her dress in a tweet which read, "Exciting Announcement You have the incredible opportunity to win the stunning Miu Miu gown worn to the Golden Globes Awards by Emma Corrin, star of The Crown. Money raised will help support our Live Chat Service being launched later this year".




