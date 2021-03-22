Can't connect right now! retry
Justice League director Zack Snyder discusses Batman's future

Hollywood director Zack Snyder is receiving accolades from across the globe since his version of Justice League  released on a streaming service.

Snyder recently discussed his plans for Batgirl and Harley Quinn in his planned sequels during an interview.

Talking about Batgirl, he told Esquire the female hero would have  filled the void following Batman’s sacrifice to save the world in a future Justice League film. 

"“My idea was that after Batman sacrificed himself, there would be a window where there was no Batman, and I thought Barbara could fill that until the child of Superman and Lois, who has no powers, would become Batman when he was of age. That was the idea anyway. It just seemed to make sense. Then, of course, Barbara could have been his mentor, but who knows? That’s all just… See now we’re just wishful thinking,” Zack Snyder was quoted as saying.

