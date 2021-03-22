Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi: Shahid Afridi attends event held at university with daughters

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi with his daughters at Salim Habib University in Karachi. Photo: Twitter
  • Shahid Afridi appears at Salim Habib University in Karachi
  • People gave me unlimited love, says Afridi
  • PSL 6 should not have been postponed, says the former captain

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi appeared at a private university in the city on Monday with his daughters.

Videos and pictures from the event show the former Pakistan cricket captain attending the ceremony with his daughters. Afridi, upon arriving at the Salim Habib University, was accorded a warm welcome by students.

The all-rounder spoke briefly at the event, his every word cheered by the audience.

Speaking to the audience, Afridi said he had faced lethal fast bowlers from across the world but it was during public speaking that he felt the pressure.

During the speech, he also touched upon the love Pakistani cricket fans showered on him. "People showed unlimited love and anger as well," he said. "Fans got mad when I got out early."

Related items

The former captain said he tried to rectify his mistakes with the bat by trying to field and bowl well.

Speaking about the PCB's decision to postpone the Pakistan Super League 2021, Afridi said the board had taken a precautionary measure but the event should not have been delayed.

He spoke about the current team's selection as well, saying that players should not be selected on the basis of one match only. "Do not make cricket that easy," he said, in a message apparently meant for the selectors.

Fan accounts of the former Pakistan captain shared other pictures of his from the event as well.


More From Sports:

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with daughter at an airport

WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted with daughter at an airport
NWFC: Sialkot skipper Attiya Banu refuses to let defeat get to her

NWFC: Sialkot skipper Attiya Banu refuses to let defeat get to her
Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali's mother passes away

Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali's mother passes away
Pakistan's South Africa tour to go ahead, says PCB after CAA imposes curbs

Pakistan's South Africa tour to go ahead, says PCB after CAA imposes curbs
Pak vs SA: Cricketer who tested COVID-19 positive joining squad after tests return negative

Pak vs SA: Cricketer who tested COVID-19 positive joining squad after tests return negative
Hasan Ali misses his 'roti group', hopes to join the gang soon

Hasan Ali misses his 'roti group', hopes to join the gang soon
IND VS ENG: Men in Blue clinch series with best T20 score against visitors

IND VS ENG: Men in Blue clinch series with best T20 score against visitors
England's Dawid Malan breaks Babar Azam's fastest 1,000 T20 runs record

England's Dawid Malan breaks Babar Azam's fastest 1,000 T20 runs record
Shahid Afridi wishes PM Imran Khan complete 'shifa' from coronavirus

Shahid Afridi wishes PM Imran Khan complete 'shifa' from coronavirus
After Babar Azam, Wasim Akram also gives his two cents on Sharjeel Khan's fitness

After Babar Azam, Wasim Akram also gives his two cents on Sharjeel Khan's fitness
Pakistani cricketers make spiritual pit stop at Lahore mosque ahead of South Africa tour

Pakistani cricketers make spiritual pit stop at Lahore mosque ahead of South Africa tour
Darren Sammy 'super grateful' to discover Pakistan after PSL 2021 postponement

Darren Sammy 'super grateful' to discover Pakistan after PSL 2021 postponement

Latest

view all