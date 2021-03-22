Can't connect right now! retry
Broadsheet case files stolen from AGP's office, defence, and law ministries: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Former Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh (L) and Broadsheet LLC’s CEO Kaveh Moussavi. Photos: File
  • Broadsheet Inquiry Commission has completed its 100-page report related to the probe.
  • Report says important files related to the Broadsheet scandal were stolen from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, as well as the Attorney General's Office.
  • A record of a money transfer worth $1.5 million to another company has been missing from the files, per the report.

An inquiry commission, headed by Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed Sheikh, has completed its probe into the Broadsheet LLC case.

According to sources, a 100-page report related to the findings of the probe has been prepared, which will be sent to the federal government this week, Geo Urdu reported.

Sources said that statements and documents related to the case provided by different people have been compiled separately.

'Record of $1.5 million worth of misappropriation missing'

According to sources, important files related to the Broadsheet scandal were stolen from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, as well as the Attorney General's Office. 

Per the report, a record of a money transfer worth $1.5 million to another company has been missing from the files. No such payment entries were made at the Pakistan High Commission in London either.

Sources said that the report of the commission has termed the payment of money to the wrong person as a "fraud with the state of Pakistan" and said that the payment cannot be ignored as mere negligence.

Recommendation to reopen sealed record of Swiss cases against Asif Zardari

The Broadsheet Commission also brought up the issue of the Swiss cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and recommended the reopening of those cases. 

The report of the Broadsheet Commission said that NAB records should be reopened and reviewed to see how to proceed with the case further. 

It may be recalled that the Broadsheet Commission was set up on January 29 to probe the Broadsheet LLC scandal. It had formally launched its probe on February 9, 2021, while the opposition had refused to accept the Commission headed by Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed.

