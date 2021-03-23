Emma Roberts reveals a motherhood secret in Jamie Lee Curtis interview

American actress Emma Roberts is a new mom who with her newfound bliss of motherhood is getting better every day in her relationship with her son.

The actress, along with husband Garrett Hedlund, welcomed their first child, son Rhodes Robert, in December.

The 30-year-old actress was interviewed by fellow actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who was her co-star in Scream Queens. The 62-year-old actress asked her: "What do you wish someone had told you about motherhood?"

And, she was spot-on, saying, "It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love your child and yourself."

Curtis also asked her who she most admires. And, Emma Roberts, who has learnt a new dimension of her life dawned upon her, has a quick reply, "My mom, especially after having a baby. I kiss the ground she walks on!"

In another interview with Cosmopolitan for the magazine's December issue, Robert had revealed that she originally wanted to be married and have children by age 24. "At 16, I thought, 'By the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids,'" she had said.

"And then I was 24 and I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?' ... It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant."

Responding to a question regarding change in her body during and after pregnancy, the former Nickelodeon star said, "To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful. Then again, some days I feel like I'm being hijacked by something!"

