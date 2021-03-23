Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
AFP

Ghislaine Maxwell's third bail request rejected in Manhattan court

By
AFP

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell denies charges that she recruited underage girls for her former partner Jeffrey Epstein

Accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell was denied bail by a New York judge for the third time on Monday.

The British socialite denies charges that she recruited underage girls for her former partner, the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

She was denied bail in July and then again in December and remains in prison in Brooklyn awaiting a trial due to start this summer.

As part of her third bail attempt, Maxwell had offered to give up her British and French passports but Manhattan federal court judge Alison Nathan ruled she was still a flight risk.

Nathan said there were "no combination of conditions that can reasonably assure her appearance" if Maxwell was released.

The daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell is due to go on trial in July although it may be delayed due to the pandemic.

Prosecutors also accuse the British socialite of lying in testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case filed against her by long-time Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Maxwell, 59, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in the criminal case, which covers alleged offenses from 1994 to 1997.

Her lawyers have repeatedly complained about their client´s jail conditions in the hope of getting her released on bail.

Last month they claimed she was physically abused by a correctional officer during a routine search.

More From Entertainment:

Marvel's fans enraged to see new Captain America as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Ep1 airs

Marvel's fans enraged to see new Captain America as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Ep1 airs
Clint Eastwood-starrer Cry Macho gets October release date

Clint Eastwood-starrer Cry Macho gets October release date
Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi in good health after surgery

Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi in good health after surgery
Jamie Foxx to play boxing great Mike Tyson in limited series

Jamie Foxx to play boxing great Mike Tyson in limited series
Jennifer Aniston sends love to Reese Witherspoon on her 45th birthday

Jennifer Aniston sends love to Reese Witherspoon on her 45th birthday
Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over $5k donation to her make-up pal

Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over $5k donation to her make-up pal
Emma Roberts reveals a motherhood secret in Jamie Lee Curtis interview

Emma Roberts reveals a motherhood secret in Jamie Lee Curtis interview
Dua Lipa receives apologies from Mexican fans after a scary day

Dua Lipa receives apologies from Mexican fans after a scary day
Demi Lovato includes collabs from Ariana Grande, Saweetie in new album

Demi Lovato includes collabs from Ariana Grande, Saweetie in new album
Snoop Dogg may be teaming up with David Guetta for a new big thing

Snoop Dogg may be teaming up with David Guetta for a new big thing
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shift focus to their public organization

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shift focus to their public organization
Justice League director Zack Snyder discusses Batman's future

Justice League director Zack Snyder discusses Batman's future

Latest

view all