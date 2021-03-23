Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her unbreakable bond with Taylor Swift

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

Vocal powerhouses and inseparable best friends Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been inspiring fans with their friendship for years now

The Rare hit maker gave a rare insight into her strong bond with the Folklore crooner and posted an endearing shot of the two on Instagram.

The gorgeous selfie of the singers featuring Swift’s delectable furry friend came with a heartwarming caption as Gomez confessed that she “missed” the Lover singer.

“Kinda missin this one,” she wrote.

The two pop icons have been close friends and have stood by each other through thick and thin. 

