Pete Davidson and ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor reportedly dating

Something seems to be brewing between British actor Phoebe Dynevor and American comedian Pete Davidson who are said to be seeing each other.

Reports have revealed that the Bridgerton actor and the Saturday Night Live star have been spending some quality time together in New York City and England.

The comedian was spotted in Altrincham, Greater Manchester recently clicking selfies with fans where Dynevor resides.

Dynevor too has been papped around Big Apple as she shared photos on her social media, and wrote: “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec.”

Moreover, Daily Mail also reported that the two are reportedly growing closer.

In January 2020, Davidson had ended his high-profile relationship with model Kaia Gerber.