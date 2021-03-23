Chelsea Handler suffers multiple injuries after skiing accident

American comedian Chelsea Handler was left with multiple injuries after a skiing accident, as revealed by the talk show host.

Turning to her Instagram Stories, the 46-year-old revealed how she underwent a painful accident during her recent ski trip.

“I ski so many days a year, and I keep falling like this!” said Handler to her friend who was recording the entire spectacle.

“You’re supposed to teach me to not — I skied into one tree today, and thank god, ski patrol was skiing with me, and he was on the phone,” she continued.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, I gotta take a call.’ I’m like, ‘Excuse me. I’m in a tree well.’ I mean, it’s just ridiculous. I get no respect on the mountain,” she quipped.

“I have a torn meniscus, two broken toes, I think. One’s definitely broken. The other one might just be in a bad mood. And my arm broke a tree, but I can ski down almost anything now,” she added.