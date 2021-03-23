Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee to steer Netflix dreams forward

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired an Oscar nominee to take their Netflix dreams forward. 

Ben Browning was brought on board by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after he recently bagged an Oscar nomination for his film Promising Young Woman—nominated for Best Picture at this s Academy Award.

He will be taking on the role of the head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Production and team up with Spotify and Netflix teams to create some meaningful productions.

Browning issued a statement and said: "From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories; I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It's a thrilling company to be starting."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's childhood friends raised apprehensions about her marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's childhood friends raised apprehensions about her marrying Prince Harry

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Anna Faris: Didn't do enough to eliminate 'competitiveness' in Chris Pratt relationship

Anna Faris: Didn't do enough to eliminate 'competitiveness' in Chris Pratt relationship

Ana de Armas shoots down reports of her reconciliation with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas shoots down reports of her reconciliation with Ben Affleck
Chelsea Handler suffers multiple injuries after skiing accident

Chelsea Handler suffers multiple injuries after skiing accident

Pete Davidson and ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor reportedly dating

Pete Davidson and ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor reportedly dating

Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her unbreakable bond with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her unbreakable bond with Taylor Swift

Ghislaine Maxwell's third bail request rejected in Manhattan court

Ghislaine Maxwell's third bail request rejected in Manhattan court
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claim about secret wedding was ‘misunderstood’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claim about secret wedding was ‘misunderstood’
Marvel's fans enraged to see new Captain America as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Ep1 airs

Marvel's fans enraged to see new Captain America as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Ep1 airs
Clint Eastwood-starrer Cry Macho gets October release date

Clint Eastwood-starrer Cry Macho gets October release date
Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi in good health after surgery

Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi in good health after surgery

Latest

view all