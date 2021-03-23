Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee to steer Netflix dreams forward

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired an Oscar nominee to take their Netflix dreams forward.



Ben Browning was brought on board by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after he recently bagged an Oscar nomination for his film Promising Young Woman—nominated for Best Picture at this s Academy Award.

He will be taking on the role of the head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Production and team up with Spotify and Netflix teams to create some meaningful productions.

Browning issued a statement and said: "From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories; I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It's a thrilling company to be starting."