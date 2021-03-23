Meghan Markle's childhood friend raised apprehensions about her marrying Prince Harry

'She was divorced, she’s half-Black,' said Meghan Markle's high school friend. Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a fairytale wedding in May 2018 and their royal journey, however, has not been easy since then.

The Duchess of Sussex's high school friend, Simone Burns Dilley, was reportedly 'worried' about her tying the knot to Harry.

“We were excited for her, but … at the same time, I was worried,” Dilley recalled in a clip from a new episode of E! True Hollywood Story.



"She was divorced, she’s half-Black. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. They’re gonna be so mean to her,'" Dilley went on.

Even before they walked down the aisle, the British press had racial undertones in the pieces they carried regarding the Duchess.

Addressing the same, Harry said in 2019, “There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people.”