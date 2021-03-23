Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's childhood friend raised apprehensions about her marrying Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

'She was divorced, she’s half-Black,' said Meghan Markle's high school friend. Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a fairytale wedding in May 2018 and their royal journey, however, has not been easy since then.

The Duchess of Sussex's high school friend, Simone Burns Dilley, was reportedly 'worried' about her tying the knot to Harry. 

“We were excited for her, but … at the same time, I was worried,” Dilley recalled in a clip from a new episode of E! True Hollywood Story.

"She was divorced, she’s half-Black. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. They’re gonna be so mean to her,'" Dilley went on. 

Even before they walked down the aisle, the British press had racial undertones in the pieces they carried regarding the Duchess. 

Addressing the same, Harry said in 2019, “There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people.”

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow went into hiding for three weeks after Oscar win: 'It was so intense'

Gwyneth Paltrow went into hiding for three weeks after Oscar win: 'It was so intense'
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee to steer Netflix dreams forward

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee to steer Netflix dreams forward
Anna Faris: Didn't do enough to eliminate 'competitiveness' in Chris Pratt relationship

Anna Faris: Didn't do enough to eliminate 'competitiveness' in Chris Pratt relationship

Ana de Armas shoots down reports of her reconciliation with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas shoots down reports of her reconciliation with Ben Affleck
Chelsea Handler suffers multiple injuries after skiing accident

Chelsea Handler suffers multiple injuries after skiing accident

Pete Davidson and ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor reportedly dating

Pete Davidson and ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor reportedly dating

Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her unbreakable bond with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her unbreakable bond with Taylor Swift

Ghislaine Maxwell's third bail request rejected in Manhattan court

Ghislaine Maxwell's third bail request rejected in Manhattan court
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claim about secret wedding was ‘misunderstood’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s claim about secret wedding was ‘misunderstood’
Marvel's fans enraged to see new Captain America as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Ep1 airs

Marvel's fans enraged to see new Captain America as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Ep1 airs
Clint Eastwood-starrer Cry Macho gets October release date

Clint Eastwood-starrer Cry Macho gets October release date

Latest

view all