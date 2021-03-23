Alice Wetterlund says she warned about alleged sexual harasser Thomas Middleditch

Hollywood star Thomas Middleditch’s costar Alice Wetterlund has reacted to the sexual harassment allegations placed against him.

Addressing the entire fiasco, the Resident Alien star said this shouldn’t have come as a surprise as she tried to warn about the Silicon Valley actor’s behavior.

"Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone's favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!" she wrote on Twitter.

She had shared screens with Middleditch on Silicon Valley with her performance as Carla Walton from 2015 to 2016.

On Sunday, an explosive investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed that the actor had sexually harassed a woman at the Hollywood members-only club Cloak & Dagger where other claims of misconduct had also emerged.