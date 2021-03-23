Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Alice Wetterlund says she warned about alleged sexual harasser Thomas Middleditch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

Alice Wetterlund says she warned about alleged sexual harasser Thomas Middleditch

Hollywood star Thomas Middleditch’s costar Alice Wetterlund has reacted to the sexual harassment allegations placed against him.  

Addressing the entire fiasco, the Resident Alien star said this shouldn’t have come as a surprise as she tried to warn about the Silicon Valley actor’s behavior.

"Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone's favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!" she wrote on Twitter.

She had shared screens with Middleditch on Silicon Valley with her performance as Carla Walton from 2015 to 2016.

On Sunday, an explosive investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed that the actor had sexually harassed a woman at the Hollywood members-only club Cloak & Dagger where other claims of misconduct had also emerged. 

More From Entertainment:

Riz Ahmed’s family had the most ‘desi’ reaction to his historic Oscar nod

Riz Ahmed’s family had the most ‘desi’ reaction to his historic Oscar nod
Meghan, Harry's special keepsake from 'backyard wedding' displayed in their room

Meghan, Harry's special keepsake from 'backyard wedding' displayed in their room
Nick Jonas' brother Frankie reveals shocking details about contemplating suicide

Nick Jonas' brother Frankie reveals shocking details about contemplating suicide

Justin Bieber weighs in on the secret story behind his tattoos

Justin Bieber weighs in on the secret story behind his tattoos

Halsey breaks silence on updated pronouns: ‘I’m happy with either she or they’

Halsey breaks silence on updated pronouns: ‘I’m happy with either she or they’

Gwyneth Paltrow went into hiding for three weeks after Oscar win: 'It was so intense'

Gwyneth Paltrow went into hiding for three weeks after Oscar win: 'It was so intense'
Meghan Markle's childhood friend raised apprehensions about her marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's childhood friend raised apprehensions about her marrying Prince Harry

Emma Roberts reveals the parenting advice she wishes she would've gotten

Emma Roberts reveals the parenting advice she wishes she would've gotten
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee to steer Netflix dreams forward

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee to steer Netflix dreams forward
Anna Faris: Didn't do enough to eliminate 'competitiveness' in Chris Pratt relationship

Anna Faris: Didn't do enough to eliminate 'competitiveness' in Chris Pratt relationship

Ana de Armas shoots down reports of her reconciliation with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas shoots down reports of her reconciliation with Ben Affleck

Latest

view all