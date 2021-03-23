Can't connect right now! retry
Nick Jonas' brother Frankie reveals shocking details about contemplating suicide

The youngest of the Jonas brothers said he battled suicidal thoughts as a teen

Nick Jonas' youngest brother, Frankie Jonas, is facing his own demons and opening up about the harrowing details of contemplating suicide and self-harm. 

The 20-year-old said in a TikTok video that he was even "trying to kill" himself accidentally.

"This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to one day give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn’t wanna be here,” Frankie said. 

Sharing the video on Monday, Frankie added, “I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened." 

Expressing gratefulness on being able to survive, Frankie said, “I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I’m not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy today."

