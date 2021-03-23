Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy broke up with him over an unreasonable demand

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship may have ended many moons ago but the two still manage to hit headlines over their past romance. 

Earlier reports about their relationship reveal the reason why Davy decided to call it quits with her relationship with the now Duke of Sussex was because of a demand that he had placed before her about not going to a charity ball that she was going to go to.

According to the outlets, this is what led to the pair parting ways. A source told The Telegraph that the Pearl Ball at Westbury hotel in London was raising money for the Ndoro Children’s Charities and the businesswoman had expressed her desire to attend it.

“It was a cause close to Chelsy’s heart and she knew some of the organisers personally. Harry had just finished his helicopter training course and was adamant that she should make time for him,” the insider said.

The operations manager for the charity, Ronald Ndoro later said: “She dropped me a note saying she was sorry, but she had to go away. It was a surprise.” 

More From Entertainment:

Riz Ahmed’s family had the most ‘desi’ reaction to his historic Oscar nod

Riz Ahmed’s family had the most ‘desi’ reaction to his historic Oscar nod
Meghan, Harry's special keepsake from 'backyard wedding' displayed in their room

Meghan, Harry's special keepsake from 'backyard wedding' displayed in their room
Nick Jonas' brother Frankie reveals shocking details about contemplating suicide

Nick Jonas' brother Frankie reveals shocking details about contemplating suicide

Alice Wetterlund says she warned about alleged sexual harasser Thomas Middleditch

Alice Wetterlund says she warned about alleged sexual harasser Thomas Middleditch
Justin Bieber weighs in on the secret story behind his tattoos

Justin Bieber weighs in on the secret story behind his tattoos

Halsey breaks silence on updated pronouns: ‘I’m happy with either she or they’

Halsey breaks silence on updated pronouns: ‘I’m happy with either she or they’

Gwyneth Paltrow went into hiding for three weeks after Oscar win: 'It was so intense'

Gwyneth Paltrow went into hiding for three weeks after Oscar win: 'It was so intense'
Meghan Markle's childhood friend raised apprehensions about her marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's childhood friend raised apprehensions about her marrying Prince Harry

Emma Roberts reveals the parenting advice she wishes she would've gotten

Emma Roberts reveals the parenting advice she wishes she would've gotten
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee to steer Netflix dreams forward

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee to steer Netflix dreams forward
Anna Faris: Didn't do enough to eliminate 'competitiveness' in Chris Pratt relationship

Anna Faris: Didn't do enough to eliminate 'competitiveness' in Chris Pratt relationship

Latest

view all