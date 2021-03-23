Kylie Jenner lends $72m private jet to Kendall Jenner amid donation fiasco

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who came under fire for asking fans to fund a makeup artist’s medical bill, lent her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner her $72million private jet for a quick trip to New York.

While all the criticism went down Kendall was graciously given her sister's private jet, which according to Page Six was bought during a spending spree, to fly from California to New York at a steep cost of $50,000.

“Kendall arrived on Kylie’s private jet on Saturday, then the plane went back to LA on Sunday evening. Kendall stayed on in New York," the source said.

"Maybe she could have stayed home and instead donated that money to Kylie’s makeup artist."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder defended herself via Instagram on Monday after catching heat over the weekend for promoting a GoFundMe for a celebrity make up artist's medical expenses.

Fans trolled her for only donating $5,000 while pushing others to make their own contributions even though she enjoys a billionaire status.

Kylie said she has been the victim of a "false narrative" and that her social media share has been misrepresented. Responding to her critics, the reality star wrote a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories, explaining what had happened and how she was disappointed about the misinformation.

"I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills,

"Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest.

"I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s gofundme and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam."



