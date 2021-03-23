Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner lends $72m private jet to Kendall Jenner amid donation fiasco

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who came under fire for asking fans to fund a makeup artist’s medical bill, lent her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner her $72million private jet for a quick trip to New York.

While all the criticism went down Kendall was graciously given her sister's private jet, which according to Page Six was bought during a spending spree, to fly from California to New York at a steep cost of $50,000.

“Kendall arrived on Kylie’s private jet on Saturday, then the plane went back to LA on Sunday evening. Kendall stayed on in New York," the source said.

"Maybe she could have stayed home and instead donated that money to Kylie’s makeup artist."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder defended herself via Instagram on Monday after catching heat over the weekend for promoting a GoFundMe for a celebrity make up artist's medical expenses.

Fans trolled her for only donating $5,000 while pushing others to make their own contributions even though she enjoys a billionaire status.

Kylie said she has been the victim of a "false narrative" and that her social media share has been misrepresented. Responding to her critics, the reality star wrote a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories, explaining what had happened and how she was disappointed about the misinformation.

 "I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills,

"Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest.

"I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s gofundme and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam."


More From Entertainment:

Riz Ahmed’s family had the most ‘desi’ reaction to his historic Oscar nod

Riz Ahmed’s family had the most ‘desi’ reaction to his historic Oscar nod
Meghan, Harry's special keepsake from 'backyard wedding' displayed in their room

Meghan, Harry's special keepsake from 'backyard wedding' displayed in their room
Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy broke up with him over an unreasonable demand

Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy broke up with him over an unreasonable demand
Nick Jonas' brother Frankie reveals shocking details about contemplating suicide

Nick Jonas' brother Frankie reveals shocking details about contemplating suicide

Alice Wetterlund says she warned about alleged sexual harasser Thomas Middleditch

Alice Wetterlund says she warned about alleged sexual harasser Thomas Middleditch
Justin Bieber weighs in on the secret story behind his tattoos

Justin Bieber weighs in on the secret story behind his tattoos

Halsey breaks silence on updated pronouns: ‘I’m happy with either she or they’

Halsey breaks silence on updated pronouns: ‘I’m happy with either she or they’

Gwyneth Paltrow went into hiding for three weeks after Oscar win: 'It was so intense'

Gwyneth Paltrow went into hiding for three weeks after Oscar win: 'It was so intense'
Meghan Markle's childhood friend raised apprehensions about her marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's childhood friend raised apprehensions about her marrying Prince Harry

Emma Roberts reveals the parenting advice she wishes she would've gotten

Emma Roberts reveals the parenting advice she wishes she would've gotten
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez ‘putting work in’ amid romantic getaway

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee to steer Netflix dreams forward

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Oscar nominee to steer Netflix dreams forward

Latest

view all