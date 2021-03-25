Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 25 2021
I respect Zardari as he is the 'Damaad Union's chairman for life': Captain Safdar

Thursday Mar 25, 2021

  • I am the general secretary of the "Damaad Union", says Capt Safdar.
  • Safdar tells press not to expect any negative statement about the PPP leadership from him.
  • "Bilawal Bhutto Zindabad," says Capt Safdar.

PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar on Thursday said former president Asif Ali Zardari is the president of the 'damaad (son-in-law) union' while he is the general-secretary.

Speaking to the press, the PML-N leader said: "I respect Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as much as I would respect my own brother," he said, telling the press not to expect him to give any remarks against the PPP leader. 

"I also respect his father [Asif Ali Zardari] because he is the chairman of our damaad [son-in-law] union for life and I am its general-secretary," he said in a light-hearted manner. "We have so many relations with him."

Captain Safdar also said he immensely respected late PPP founder and chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. "Bilawal Bhutto Zindabad," he said.

The comment from the PML-N leader came a few days after reports indicated a crack in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance resulting from differences over the issue of resigning from the assemblies.

While the PML-N and the JUI-F — along with the rest of the Opposition parties — are pushing for resignations from assemblies to put pressure on the government for the long march, the PPP, on the other hand, disagrees.

The PPP has said it is not in favour of resigning from the assemblies and leaving an open field for the government.

