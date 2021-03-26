Taylor Swift to release re-recorded album Fearless on April 9

American pop icon Taylor Swift is all geared up to release her first record ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ on April 9, as the singer has vowed to treat her fans by recreating her earlier music.

It was last year in November, the 31-year-old pop star came up with an unprecedented announcement on social media that she will re-record her old music.

In the social media post, the pop icon revealed that she had already started "re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store.”

Swift is said to be well ahead with re-recording her first six albums. She announced the first record to be released is ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’. She will drop it on April 9.

Taylor Swift has re-recorded every song from the 2008 album. This is not it. The fans are excited as the six never-before-released songs from that era - “from the vault” will also be released. The first “vault” song "You All Over Me" was dropped on March 25. Country singer Maren Morris also features in the song.

Another treat for the Taylor Swift admirers is that though the songs are from the Vault times, they were heard never before. The singer has to say in this regard, “One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists.”

With this, Taylor Swift has left her fans wondering about the artists who could be on the bandwagon headlined by the pop icon herself. It is in the air that her long-time pal Selena Gomez is on board. Selena Gomez recently said in an Instagram post that “kinda missin this one” along with pictures of the two of them together.

It is not the wildest speculation as one of the products in Selena’s make-up range is called “Fearless” and Selena had said last year that Taylor Swift would be her “dream” collaboration.

Katy Perry is another potential collab that fans may be looking forward to enjoying in Taylor-styled music though the two celebs remained estranged over a tiff for several years. However, Katy Perry had said in a recent clip from American Idol (on which Perry appears as a judge), “Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together? What we could do…”



