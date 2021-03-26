Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 26 2021
Anushka Sharma shares a sweet photo of daughter Vamika on 60th birthday of her father

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Anushka Sharma shares a sweet photo of daughter Vamika on 60th birthday of her father

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma treated her millions of fans with a sweet photo her father Ajay Kumar Sharma with her newborn daughter Vamika on the 60th birthday of dad.

Anushka welcomed her first daughter with Virat Kohli on January 11, 2021.

On Thursday, the Sultan actress took to Instagram and shared lovely photos and wished her father on his birthday.

She also posted a sweet photo of her father with Vamika and the fans can’t stop gushing over it.

Anushka also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for dad.

“Celebrating 60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition - my papa. Growing up he taught us the power of honesty, compassion, acceptance and righteousness.”

“And always stressed upon the peace of mind that follows by being honest and hassle free.”

“Inspired me in so many more ways than he knows! Supported me like I will never be able to reciprocate. And loved me like only he can. Love you papa. Happy 60th Birthday to you,” Anushka wrote.

