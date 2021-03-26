Jessica Simpson praises Britney Spears to the skies: 'I admire her ambition'

Jessica Simpson said she is in complete awe of Spears' undying courage and ambition

Jessica Simpson lauded Britney Spears after a shocking documentary depicted the many challenges the singer has faced in life.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Simpson said she is in complete awe of Spears' undying courage and ambition.

"I honestly choose not to watch the documentary," she told the outlet referring to the Framing Britney Spears unauthorized documentary.

"I didn't want to watch and bring back any of the dark pieces of my personal coming of age in the music business. I have worked through a lot and want to keep moving forward in my own story on my own path."

"I admire her ambition, strength and the capability to live unapologetically and authentically," Simpson added saying she's "happy that people are supporting Britney."

Talking about her memoir Open Book, Simpson recalled her struggles with body image issues.

"I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time," she added. "I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up."