Friday Mar 26 2021
Niall Horan opens up about ‘feeling like a prisoner’ in One Direction

Niall Horan recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his One Direction days and the ‘hell’ that followed through.

The singer got candid about the daily invasion of privacy during his interview on People, Just People with British host Dermot O’Leary and claimed, "I struggled with the idea of, 'Why won't you just let us out?'”

He also added that most times fans would be "banging on car windows [before we could get out of the vehicle]. [I was thinking], 'We just want to go for a walk,' you know?"

But, you can't get inside the brain of a fan and now I completely get it, but at the time, you're like, 'You're our age. Just let us out.' [I wanted to say], 'We just want to walk down the street. You must understand.'"

He also added, "[I vividly recall being in] all these amazing cities, but not being able to see them [because fans would surround our hotel]. The police had done a headcount and there were 10,000 people in the street the whole time.”

