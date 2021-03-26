PPP’s bid for Senate Opposition Leader slot ‘a setback’ for PDM’s cause: PML-N

PML-N leaders speak to the media outside Jati Umra in Lahore. Photo: Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: The PML-N on Friday criticised the PPP's move to secure the post of Opposition Leader in the Senate, regretting it as a 'setback' for the 10-party alliance.



Flanked by PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Azam Nazeer Tarar, the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) nominee for the position, Iqbal conveyed his party's displeasure while addressing the media outside Jati Umra in Lahore.



"If Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators have to be included to secure the post [...] then PDM's objectives, its struggle and the Opposition alliance have indeed suffered a setback," the former interior minister said, making reference to the support given to PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani's candidature by four 'independents' otherwise associated with BAP.

Referring again to the independents, Iqbal said, "the entire Islamabad knows on whose directions they vote".

Referring to Gillani's nomination as a "suspicious transaction", he said such a move was not in line with the PDM's "transparent politics".



"If this slot was so necessary for the PPP, the party should have spoken to Nawaz Sharif about it. He would have happily ceded the post to them," said the PML-N leader.



Iqbal condemned the PPP for allegedly seeking support from BAP without informing the PDM, adding that the move has delivered a blow to the Opposition alliance.



In response to a question, former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah said the party will take up the PPP's recent move in the upcoming session of the PDM's meeting.



Iqbal said all Opposition parties had expressed their support for PML-N's Azam Nazeer Tarar for the post.

"JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Hasil Bizenjo's National Party, Akhtar Mengal [Balochistan National Party], Mahmood Khan Achakzai [Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party] and other leaders had supported him [Tarar]," he said.



The PML-N stalwart said the party was hurt that the Awami National Party (ANP), which is otherwise part of the PDM, took the 'unilateral decision' to support the PPP's bid instead.



In response to a question, the PML-N said the PDM will not be affected by the exclusion of one or two political parties. He said the alliance represented the aspirations of 220 million Pakistanis, adding that it will continue to perform its role in the future as well.



"The PDM is lethal and our manifesto remains alive," he said.

"Whoever betrays the PDM's objectives will pay a heavy price," added the former minister, seemingly in a veiled warning to the dissenting parties.



