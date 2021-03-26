Kate Middleton, William follow Meghan Markle, Harry on Instagram but Sussexes ignore Cambridges

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interacted with royal fans though their Sussex Royal Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The couple's Instagram page is followed by more than 10 million people while it follows only three accounts. The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex does not follow any other account run by the members of the royal family.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton's "Kensington Royal" account is followed by more than 12 million people and it does follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's page.



