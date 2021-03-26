Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, William follow Meghan Markle, Harry on Instagram but Sussexes ignore Cambridges

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interacted with royal fans though their Sussex Royal Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The couple's Instagram page is followed by more than 10 million people while it follows only three accounts. The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex does not follow any other account run by the members of the royal family.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton's "Kensington Royal" account is followed by more than 12 million people and it does follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's page.


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp reaches 10 million followers after losing bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling

Johnny Depp reaches 10 million followers after losing bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling
Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family

Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family
Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl

Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl
Prince Philip 'wanted to bash heads' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama

Prince Philip 'wanted to bash heads' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama
Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary welcome their first child

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary welcome their first child
´Madame Claude´: Netflix movie to release on April 2

´Madame Claude´: Netflix movie to release on April 2
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson makes TV commercial debut

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson makes TV commercial debut
Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera
Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye drama on ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye drama on ‘KUWTK’
Demi Lovato addresses her ‘false sense of security’ from former engagement

Demi Lovato addresses her ‘false sense of security’ from former engagement
Amber Heard turns off comments as she shares statement on Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard turns off comments as she shares statement on Johnny Depp case
Khloe Kardashian recalls stealing Kris Jenner's car which caught on fire

Khloe Kardashian recalls stealing Kris Jenner's car which caught on fire

Latest

view all