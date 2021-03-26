Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip 'wanted to bash heads' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

While Prince Philip was being nursed back to health, a royal commentator said that he was kept far away from all things Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

Russell Myers, while speaking to Royal Beat, said that the Duke of Edinburgh would have probably "bashed some heads" upon knowing the claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made on the interview.

"He probably wanted to bash some heads together I would imagine," he said. 

"He is not one for any nonsense. He was protected to a certain extent while he was recovering in hospital.

"He is 99 and it was a lengthy stay but once he's back we understand the Queen will be sharing what has been going on over the past few weeks."

However, despite Philip's expected anger, Russell said that the 99-year-old prince would best want to let the situation to die down. 

"It has been quite a tumultuous time, I am sure his advice would that everyone needs to settle down," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp reaches 10 million followers after losing bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling

Johnny Depp reaches 10 million followers after losing bid to appeal wife beater libel ruling
Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family

Palace keeping close eye on Prince Harry over fear of 'trading off' royal family
Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl

Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl
Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary welcome their first child

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary welcome their first child
´Madame Claude´: Netflix movie to release on April 2

´Madame Claude´: Netflix movie to release on April 2
Kate Middleton, William follow Meghan Markle, Harry on Instagram but Sussexes ignore Cambridges

Kate Middleton, William follow Meghan Markle, Harry on Instagram but Sussexes ignore Cambridges

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson makes TV commercial debut

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson makes TV commercial debut
Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato joins hands with Glee cast to honor late Naya Rivera
Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye drama on ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian shuts down Kanye drama on ‘KUWTK’
Demi Lovato addresses her ‘false sense of security’ from former engagement

Demi Lovato addresses her ‘false sense of security’ from former engagement
Amber Heard turns off comments as she shares statement on Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard turns off comments as she shares statement on Johnny Depp case
Khloe Kardashian recalls stealing Kris Jenner's car which caught on fire

Khloe Kardashian recalls stealing Kris Jenner's car which caught on fire

Latest

view all