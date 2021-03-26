Prince Philip 'wanted to bash heads' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama

While Prince Philip was being nursed back to health, a royal commentator said that he was kept far away from all things Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

Russell Myers, while speaking to Royal Beat, said that the Duke of Edinburgh would have probably "bashed some heads" upon knowing the claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made on the interview.

"He probably wanted to bash some heads together I would imagine," he said.

"He is not one for any nonsense. He was protected to a certain extent while he was recovering in hospital.

"He is 99 and it was a lengthy stay but once he's back we understand the Queen will be sharing what has been going on over the past few weeks."

However, despite Philip's expected anger, Russell said that the 99-year-old prince would best want to let the situation to die down.

"It has been quite a tumultuous time, I am sure his advice would that everyone needs to settle down," he said.