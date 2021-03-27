Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 27 2021
Meghan Markle's life not impressive for Sophie Winkleman

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Sophie Winkleman - who married the son of Queen Elizabeth's first cousin in 2019 - has shared her thoughts about Meghan Markle's life. 

The 40-year-old said that she would not be able to cope if she had the same attention that's given to Prince Harry's wife.

The sister of Claudia Winkleman, has opened up on Duchess of Sussex's life, saying: 'it's idea of "complete hell'.

Sophie moved to Los Angeles the day after her wedding to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin Prince Michael, and made a career in Hollywood.

The 'Two and a Half Men' star pointed out that she and former 'Suits' actress "are terribly different people."

Sophie, in conversation with Insider, said: "I don't think you can compare us. She's on a humongous, mega, global scale, and that would be my idea of complete hell. I try to help my beloved causes at a very sort of roots level. I try and do it just by spreading the word organically through the people I know."

"But I wouldn't be able to cope with that level of intrusion for one minute, adding, "I've never been on Facebook, Twitter, any of it. I don't like the thought of it."

Sophie shared truth about herself, saying she used her maiden name, while filming 'Two and a Half Men', instead of her royal married last name of Windsor, and managed to keep her links to the royals a secret for the most part.

She is not a senior working royal, she still has some responsibilities to perform for the family as she has patronages and official events with the royals to attend.

Meghan and Harry have been criticized by some experts for using titles for 'personal gains' even after stepping away from royal duties as they signed a lucrative deal with Netflix and entered a partnership with Spotify through their production company Archewell Audio.

