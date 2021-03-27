Meghan Markle's dad hand-delivers letters to Oprah asking for explosive tell-all

Meghan Markle's dad hand delivered a letter to Oprah driving to her home in Montecito, California

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle is begging Oprah Winfrey to have a one on one sit-down interview with him, so that he can trash his daughter yet again.



For the purpose, the Duchess's father hand delivered a letter to the famed host after driving to her home in Montecito, California leaving the note to a member of security.

According to The Sun, “Thomas delivered a letter to Oprah asking her to contact him so he could tell his side of the story. This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah.

“Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”

Winfrey is Meghan and Prince Harry's neighbour. Hence, in reaching to her house, Thomas will have travelled very close to his estranged daughter's property, which is a mile down the road.

Talking about her strained ties with her dad, Meghan told Winfrey in the bombshell interview, “I’m trying to decide if I'm comfortable even talking about that. It was... if we were going to use the word betrayal.”